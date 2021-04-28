We've got a much more humid start to our morning. The muggy air will be staying with us for the rest of the week and we'll see highs reaching the mid to low 80s each afternoon.
Morning temps will stay in the upper 60s through Friday morning and will then decrease over the weekend. Rain chances will be in the 10-20% range for today and tomorrow but better odds for showers and storms return for Friday and the weekend. The coverage of showers will be at 30-50% between Friday and Saturday.
As of now, there doesn't appear to be any signs of severe weather threats to the Gulf Coast. The approaching front will remain just off our coast early next week and a surface Low could bring back more showers and storms. 30-40% coverage is expected for both Monday and Tuesday of next week.
