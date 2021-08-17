A pleasant start on the Gulf Coast this morning as unseasonably dry air has moved in thanks to being on the back edge of "Fred." It will get pretty hot today with temperatures reaching the lower 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees.
 
Humidity will increase over the next 24 hours as our normal August weather gets ready to resume. Rain chances will only be at 20% today but will start to increase for tomorrow and Wednesday as moisture levels deepen. Morning temps will rebound back to the upper 70s starting tomorrow so get ready for steamy mornings to make a come back.
 
In the Tropics, we have "Grace" in the Caribbean and "Henri" near Bermuda. Neither one is expected to cause us any problems thankfully but we have a long way to go before the season ends.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.