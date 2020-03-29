Happy Sunday! I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
Another warm, but pleasant, day ahead of us this morning as skies stay mostly cloudy with some sunshine making way. Daytime highs will warm up into the lower-to-mid 80s. Only a 20% chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm are possible today, with that chance lingering into the afternoon. Most areas will not see these showers.
To begin your work week, skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-80s. A cold front will push through Tuesday, bringing in an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The SPC has put us in a slight risk for Tuesday, and we could see some stronger storms embedded storms within this system from daytime heating. The biggest risk within this system is damaging winds, but we can't rule out any hail or an isolated tornado. Stay tuned to FOX10 News for any developments.
After the front moves through, temperatures drop slightly into the mid-70s beginning Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Enjoy your weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.