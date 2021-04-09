Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
So much nicer for our Sunday! No worries about any strong storms, in fact we will sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity. Pretty much a perfect spring day! Highs will be around 80.
For beach goers this means a pretty weather at the coast also, but be aware, the surf is still churned up and there is a high rip current risk. So, enjoy the sun, but stay out of the surf.
Looking ahead into next week, Monday will be another fine day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80.
A few showers return Tuesday and Wednesday we have our highest likelihood of rain and storms for the week. As of now, this midweek system appears to be more tame and severe weather doesn’t look likely, but we’ll keep an eye on it and let you know if anything changes.
Have a great Sunday!
