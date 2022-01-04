We've got a very cold start out there with temperatures in the upper 20s as of 5 a.m. Thankfully the wind is very light or calm so there is no wind chill and that will make the cold a bit more tolerable. We'll see the sky start off Partly to Mostly Cloudy this morning, but the sunshine will come back this afternoon and we'll see a high in the mid 50s. Temperatures will climb for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday is when our next cold front arrives and there will be a few showers in advance of that front. Rain coverage will be around 40%. We go Sunny and much colder for Friday with a high dropping back down to the lower 50s. As for the weekend, another warmup will move in with chances of rain scattered for Saturday, and pretty decent chances for Sunday.
A very cold start to Tuesday
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 4
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 5
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 6
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Jan 7
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 8
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 9
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 10
Morning showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
