After a night with periodic storms around, things have gotten calmer as of this morning but the air is humid and it will be quite hot today with highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index close to 110 degrees.

Heat advisories are in place across most of our area so you need to take this seriously and stay hydrated and keep cool out there. There will be a few more scattered storms out there during the afternoons. The rain coverage for today and tomorrow will be around 40% and we could see that increase to the 50-60% range starting on Wednesday. The good news is that heat levels will back off later this week with highs sliding down to the lower 90s and this time of year every degree matters.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances out there that we are watching but none are threats to our area for now. We'll keep watching!