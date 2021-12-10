It's very humid this morning and will stay that way all day thanks to the warm front that moved through last night. As our moisture levels grew last night, the rain kept coming and that's what brought us the Flash Flooding threat but today the rain should be a bit more scattered. Highs this afternoon will be near 80 degrees. The next cold front blows through tomorrow and that will increase rain coverage to 70% as it rolls through and then the temps and humidity levels will drop quickly. The severe weather risk zone remains at a Level 1 out of 5. Morning temps go down to the mid to low 40s starting Sunday morning with a high Sunday afternoon in the low 60s. We jump back to the 70s by Tuesday but next week will be rain free with a lot more sunshine than we've seen this week.

