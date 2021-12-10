It's very humid this morning and will stay that way all day thanks to the warm front that moved through last night. As our moisture levels grew last night, the rain kept coming and that's what brought us the Flash Flooding threat but today the rain should be a bit more scattered. Highs this afternoon will be near 80 degrees. The next cold front blows through tomorrow and that will increase rain coverage to 70% as it rolls through and then the temps and humidity levels will drop quickly. The severe weather risk zone remains at a Level 1 out of 5. Morning temps go down to the mid to low 40s starting Sunday morning with a high Sunday afternoon in the low 60s. We jump back to the 70s by Tuesday but next week will be rain free with a lot more sunshine than we've seen this week.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Dec 10
Dec 10
76° / 69°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Dec 11
Dec 11
76° / 43°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Dec 12
Dec 12
63° / 43°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mon
Dec 13
Dec 13
69° / 49°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Dec 14
Dec 14
73° / 53°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Dec 15
Dec 15
74° / 59°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Dec 16
Dec 16
77° / 59°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
