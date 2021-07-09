We've got a very muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s as of 5 a.m. Highs will reach the upper 80s once again, but there will also be showers and storms to dodge so keep the rain gear close by.

As for the weekend ahead, we'll see the temps increase a couple of degrees as the rain coverage starts to decrease so make sure you're staying hydrated and taking breaks if you work outside and when thunder roars, go indoors. Rain coverage for the weekend will be in the 30-40% range with highs in the low 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees.

In the Tropics, things have gone quiet for now but be aware that we have not even started the active and most dangerous part of the hurricane season yet. That begins on August 1.