We're going to have a very windy day across the Gulf Coast so plan on a strong South wind that could reach 30 mph at times.
This will mean high rip current risks continue and humid air will keep pumping in. There will be a few showers this morning, but nothing major. Rain coverage will be at 30% and then will drop by this afternoon. The upper High will strengthen later this week and we'll see drier and hotter conditions as we reach the weekend.
Highs will go from the low 80s today, to the mid to upper 80s over the weekend and then to the low 90s for next week. Make sure you start remembering to stay hydrated each and every day as we start gradually transitioning to that hot summer weather.
