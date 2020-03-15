Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Monday we will have the same nice conditions that we had over the weekend. We will start our Monday with mild temperatures in the upper 50s. The afternoon will be partly cloudy, dry, and quite warm. Many areas will hit the low 80s, which is better than 10 degrees above average.
We will have similar conditions for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. Morning temps will be around 60 and afternoon temps will be around 80. The only difference will be a small chance of an isolated shower.
Temps will continue to above normal, very warm and spring-like, through the workweek.
By next weekend some better rain chances move in and it will turn a bit cooler. Don’t worry, nothing to wreck your garden, but the highs will drop back into the low 70s.
Have a great week!
