We've got a better morning since there is NO Fog threat out there but temps will still be above average with a Mostly Cloudy sky. Temps will top out in the upper 60s this afternoon and there is a low chance for an isolated shower, but most spots won't see any rain. Expect upper 50s Saturday morning. A powerful Arctic cold front blows through Saturday and will bring very cold air back to the Gulf Coast for Sunday and early next week. Ahead of it there will be the risk of rain with a few storms but no severe weather. Rain coverage will be 70% so this could impact any outdoor plans. The chance will exist from the morning through the early evening. We go dry Sunday through Tuesday with very cold air on top of us. Highs will reach the 49-51 degree range for Monday and Tuesday afternoon with temps dropping below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday morning so drag the jackets back out. Rain chances return toward the end of next week.
Above average temps, but cold front on the way
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Weather
- Meteorology
- Moisture
- Cloud
- Temp
- Chance
- Temperature
- Jason Smith
- Cold Front
- Increase
- Coverage
- Rain
- Plan
- Gulf Coast
- Storm
- Afternoon
- New Year's Day
- Evening
- Festivity
- Worry
- Thunderstorm
- Matt Barrentine
- Low
- New Year's Eve
- High
- Mid
- News
- Weekend
- Sky
- Gulf
- Forecast
- Rain Shower
- Humidity
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Wind
- Threat
- Thanks
- Zone
- Colder
- North Wind
- Rate
- Dawn
- Sun
- Shower
- Northwest Wind
- Nw
- Work Week
- Light Breeze
- Wind Chill
- January
- Ingredient
- Deep South
- Chilly
- Drop In Temperature
- Guidance
- Light
- Cloud Cover
- Sunshine
- Breeze
- Storm System
- South Wind
- Cold Start
- Squall Line
- Hail
- Morning
- Wit
- Notification
- Gear
- Tornado
- Worst
- Gust
- Damage
- Ending
- Warmth
- Fog
- Gloom
- Gray
- Back Up
- Record
- Pattern
- Thunder
- Push
- Warm Start
- Heaver
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jan 17
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Jan 18
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 19
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Jan 20
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 21
Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 22
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 23
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Most Popular
Articles
- High-speed chase suspect bails from car, hit and killed by truck on I-10 in Mobile County
- Couple arrested after police find baby dead, kids with bugs crawling out of their ears
- Woman killed as vehicle hits Mobile County school bus
- 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7
- Lockdown ends at Tennessee air base; resulted from 'misunderstanding'
- Family of man shot and killed after threatening deputy believes he was having a schizophrenic episode
- Police believe a 14-year-old who vanished on his way to school has been found dead in a chimney
- Eastbound 1-10 on ramp closed
- MPD identifies victim of Cottage Hill Place apartment homicide
- Prichard PD makes large narcotics seizure
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.