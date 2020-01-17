We've got a better morning since there is NO Fog threat out there but temps will still be above average with a Mostly Cloudy sky. Temps will top out in the upper 60s this afternoon and there is a low chance for an isolated shower, but most spots won't see any rain. Expect upper 50s Saturday morning. A powerful Arctic cold front blows through Saturday and will bring very cold air back to the Gulf Coast for Sunday and early next week. Ahead of it there will be the risk of rain with a few storms but no severe weather. Rain coverage will be 70% so this could impact any outdoor plans. The chance will exist from the morning through the early evening. We go dry Sunday through Tuesday with very cold air on top of us. Highs will reach the 49-51 degree range for Monday and Tuesday afternoon with temps dropping below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday morning so drag the jackets back out. Rain chances return toward the end of next week.

