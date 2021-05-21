The warming trend continues for the Gulf Coast ! A summer preview is expected by early next week as daytime readings get closer to 90 degrees. In the meantime, a strong southeast wind is continuing, along with a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. We expect rain chances to stay low as the ridging builds into the area. Expect sunny and warm conditions through the weekend. The official start to the tropical season is less than 2 weeks away. However, the first system or systems in the open Atlantic are possible soon:
Surface observations and recent satellite wind data indicate that a
well-defined low pressure system over the western Gulf of Mexico has
winds of 30-35 mph near and east of the center. The associated
shower and thunderstorm activity remains limited, but any increase
in this activity may result in the formation of a short-lived
tropical depression or storm before the system moves inland over the
northwestern Gulf coast tonight, and potential tropical cyclone
advisories may be needed as early as this afternoon. Regardless of
development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over portions
of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana through Saturday.
Given the complete saturation of soils with ongoing river flooding
along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, heavy rain could lead
to flash, urban, and additional riverine flooding across this
region. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding
potential can be found in products issued by your local National
Weather Service Forecast Office.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.
1. A non-tropical low pressure system located northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward, and recent satellite wind data indicate that the system has gale-force winds. The low is expected to turn westward and west-southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. After that time, the system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.
