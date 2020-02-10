Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening.
Clouds stayed thick today with mild temperatures. Heavier showers and storms move back in by mid week. In the meantime, we will see fog and spotty showers tonight and Tuesday. Storms approach Wednesday evening. Rain my not end until Friday, just in time for Valentines Day. Heavier flooding is ongoing to our north near Birmingham.
All this water has to go somewhere, and that means we expect a steady rise in the Alabama and Tombigbee Rivers throughout the week and into the weekend.
