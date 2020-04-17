Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
We’ll have a few showers and drizzles around through Saturday morning. As the day goes along it’s possible there will be an occasional drizzle, but mostly it will just be cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s.
Rain chances go up Sunday as a warm front moves through and creates instability. This will lead to some thunderstorms, particularly in the evening. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has nearly our entire area in a Level 3 of 5 risk zone for severe weather Sunday. Damaging wind is the most likely threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, so please have a way to get warnings and check in with us at FOX10 News if your phone starts buzzing!
