Hi this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday is starting chilly with a light freeze for many this morning, but thankfully it is not as windy, so wind chill is not much of a factor. Here’s the good news, lots of sunshine will warm us up as the day goes along. Expect highs in the low 60s in the afternoon.

We will have a gradual warming trend as we start the week as the weather remains quiet.

Next chance of rain starts late Wednesday with Thursday likely to be quite wet and some light rain lingering into Friday morning.

It will then turn cold again for Friday and next weekend.

Have a great Sunday!