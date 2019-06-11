The air feels a lot better outside compared to what we've seen in recent weeks. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 60s and that's unseasonably cool for mid June. The sky will have a mix of sun and clouds today with rain chances at under 10%. Projected high this afternoon will be near 90 degrees for most spots. Tonight, expect mid 60s for a low with the sky clearing. Thursday and Friday will be Sunny days with low humidity and no rain for anyone on the Gulf Coast. Highs will stay right around 90. By the time the weekend arrives, moisture rises and that humidity heads back up. When it does, shower and storm chances will return. The rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range on Saturday and Father's Day Sunday. This will bring our morning temps back to the mid to lower 70s.
Air feels a lot better outside
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
