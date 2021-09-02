A quiet start this morning after showers and storms pushed south across our area last night producing heavy rain and lots of lightning.

Things will remain calm all morning and the air is slightly less humid which is making things feel better as we start our Thursday. There will still be a few scattered showers and storms today and tonight so the rain gear will still be needed. Rain coverage will be about 30%. We see the rain chances drop to 10% or less for both Friday and Saturday so drier weather is moving in just in time for Labor Day weekend! Highs will be in the 88-91 degree range each afternoon with mornings in the 68-71 degree range.

In the tropics, a weak disturbance in the Caribbean will be likely moving into central America in coming days. Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic will be gaining latitude so the odds of recurving and missing the US mainland is increasing.