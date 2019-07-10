All eyes are to our south in the Gulf of Mexico as we wait to see what happens with that Gulf Low. Chances are it will become Tropical Storm Barry and make landfall around the Louisiana coastline this weekend. Even if after it moves inland, high moisture will stay in place and rain will look very likely for us through Sunday. Rain chances will be in the 70-80% range Friday through Sunday. Those of you south of I-10 will see the most rain and if you live in a flood prone area, pay very close attention to the weather forecast. Rain projections have our section of the Gulf coast picking up 6" total from this entire system, but rain totals can increase or decrease greatly based on last minute track changes so keep staying up to date. Next week, we'll start to see a more normal summer pattern returning.

