All eyes remain on what will eventually become Tropical Storm Barry. The system will bring us periods of tropical downpours of rain. Heavy rain and some isolated tornadoes will be the greatest threats that we face. Projected rain totals will be in the 3-6" range through the weekend. The system should make landfall during the day on Saturday, but last minute track changes are possible so make sure you stay up to date on forecast changes regarding this system. We'll see a more normal weather pattern returning next week. Projected highs today will be near 90 degrees and then will drop to the mid 80s this weekend due to the clouds and rain. Everything else in the Tropics is quiet for now which is good news.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.