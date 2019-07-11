All eyes remain on what will eventually become Tropical Storm Barry. The system will bring us periods of tropical downpours of rain. Heavy rain and some isolated tornadoes will be the greatest threats that we face. Projected rain totals will be in the 3-6" range through the weekend. The system should make landfall during the day on Saturday, but last minute track changes are possible so make sure you stay up to date on forecast changes regarding this system. We'll see a more normal weather pattern returning next week. Projected highs today will be near 90 degrees and then will drop to the mid 80s this weekend due to the clouds and rain. Everything else in the Tropics is quiet for now which is good news.
All eyes on Gulf and eventual Tropical Storm Barry
- Michael White
- Updated
