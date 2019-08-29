I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. The tropics are a quite a bit more active with Hurricane Dorian now a significant threat to Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The long range track shows the system near The Bahamas by the Saturday. Florida’s Atlantic coast is in the cone as a major hurricane, and could be impacted Sunday or more likely Monday. We will continue to monitor the strength and forecast track with Dorian. There is still some possibility that the system could cross the Florida Peninsula and enter the Gulf. However, models have shifted, showing a turn towards the north along or near the Atlantic Coast.
Rain chances are very low between now and Saturday. Slightly drier air is moving in. This should lower the humidity somewhat again on Friday. Our weekend looks dry, with a few spotty showers returning on Labor Day.
All Eyes on Hurricane Dorian
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.