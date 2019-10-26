I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
More information is beginning to emerge about the tornadoes we saw yesterday. The National Weather Service here in Mobile conducted an extensive damage survey today, and determined that there were two EF-1 tornadoes that touched down yesterday afternoon.
The first tornado – located in West Mobile – touched down at 4:12 PM just E of Arlington Oaks Dr. It intensified as it moved N/NW and reached peak intensity between Scott Dairy Loop Rd and Johnson Rd. It weakened as it approached closer to Johnson Creek off Johnson Rd. It had estimated max peak winds at 95-100 mph.
The second tornado – located near Semmes – touched down at 4:37 PM near Stone Rd. It intensified as it moved N/NW and reached peak intensity near Jamaica Rd and Box Rd. It produced significant damage to a mobile home park near Coleman Dairy Rd. The tornado crossed Lott Rd, and lifted shortly thereafter.
Conditions improved across the Gulf Coast today, after a cold front pushed through this morning. We saw some heavy and thunderstorms, but no extreme severe weather occurred this morning. As we head later into the weekend, and the beginning of the work week, conditions will continue to improve.
Rain chances return Tuesday, ahead of a cold front. The highest precipitation chances occur Wednesday, with some strong thunderstorms also possible. The actual front pushed through Thursday, bringing continued rain chances with it. We will monitor conditions as we get closer, for timely Halloween forecast.
Heading into next weekend high temperatures drop into the mid-60’s and plenty of sunshine returns.
Have a great Saturday evening.
