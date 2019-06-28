It's finally Friday! We saw strong storms move through yesterday afternoon/evening and the gust front associated with it has helped to knock our humidity down and put morning temps in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will crank up to the lower 90s this afternoon so it won't be as hot as it was on Thursday. There will also be another chance of showers and storms showing up today as well. Any storms that appear will form randomly and will track from the NE and move SW. Keep an eye on the sky and be aware of where the storms are. The storms weaken and fade away during the night. We'll drop down once again to the lower 70s. Expect 30-40% coverage of showers and storms this weekend with highs between 90-95 degrees both afternoons. The driest days will come Monday and Tuesday of next week with rain coverage dropping to 10%. Tropical weather is still quiet for now.
Another chance for random storms later
- Michael White
Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
