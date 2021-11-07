Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We started the morning off chilly! Overnight lows dropped down into the upper-30s lower-40s in many areas! Mobile Regional saw morning temperatures of 37 degrees.

This afternoon, we saw plenty of sunshine but continued to stay below-average with our daytime highs. Temperatures still managed to max out in the upper-60s and the lower-70s however, thanks to all of that sunshine!

Heading into tonight, skies are staying clear. This will work to drop our lows back down into the lower-to-mid 40s. Inland spots could continue to start off in the upper-30s.

By tomorrow afternoon, we will stay clear and sunny, with daytime highs continuing in the mid-70s.

We continue to track the tropics. Wanda has dissipated, but there is another area we are monitoring just off the coast of the Carolinas. However, chances are low (20%) for development over the next 5 days.

Heading into the work week, we will stay sunny and more mild, in the mid-70s, until another front pushes through for the second half of the week. By next weekend, our temperatures could take another nose dive, and we could see morning temperatures back in the 30s and daytime highs in the 50s and the 60s.

Have a great work week!