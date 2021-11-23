Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

Wednesday will start clear and chilly. Lows will be in the low 40s. So, not freezing, but cold enough for a good coat.

Wednesday afternoon will be fantastic! The temps will warm up and many spots will hit the mid 60s with lots of sunshine and no worries about any rain.

Temps will continue to gradually rise into Thanksgiving. We will have lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s for the holiday. Some clouds will build out ahead of another system and there is an isolated rain chance, but that is mainly for the evening.

Another system on Friday will bring us some scattered light showers in the early morning hours. Conditions will be clearing around daybreak so most of our Friday will be nice with cool temps.

The weekend will be nice with cold mornings and sunny, cool afternoons.

Have a great week!