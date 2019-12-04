We've got another chilly day ahead with temperatures starting off in the 30s once again for many of you. Much warmer air arrives later today with a high in the upper 60s and the sky will remain Mostly Sunny. Clouds increase tomorrow and we end up getting rain chances back on the Gulf Coast by Friday. A Surface Low tracks our way and brings in the chance of rain with a few storms. As of now, severe weather isn't expected but we'll keep an eye on it. Rain coverage will be around 50%. We'll only see 20% coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday so weekend plans should be ok but a stray shower can't be ruled out. As for temperatures, expect highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s over the next several days with mornings temps in the mid to lower 50s starting this weekend. Much colder air will return by the middle of next week.

