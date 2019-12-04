We've got another chilly day ahead with temperatures starting off in the 30s once again for many of you. Much warmer air arrives later today with a high in the upper 60s and the sky will remain Mostly Sunny. Clouds increase tomorrow and we end up getting rain chances back on the Gulf Coast by Friday. A Surface Low tracks our way and brings in the chance of rain with a few storms. As of now, severe weather isn't expected but we'll keep an eye on it. Rain coverage will be around 50%. We'll only see 20% coverage of rain on Saturday and Sunday so weekend plans should be ok but a stray shower can't be ruled out. As for temperatures, expect highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s over the next several days with mornings temps in the mid to lower 50s starting this weekend. Much colder air will return by the middle of next week.
Another chilly start, but warmer air coming
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 4
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Dec 5
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 6
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 7
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 8
A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 9
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 10
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
