Another chilly morning on the Gulf Coast for your Wednesday, but clouds have returned and will be with us throughout the day. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s as of 5am, but we'll climb to about 60 degrees this afternoon. We go predominately Sunny for Thursday with highs reaching the mid 60s by afternoon and we'll see mid to low 60s Thursday through Saturday. A cold front pushes through Saturday and ahead of it you can expect about 60% coverage of rain followed by a big drop in temperatures. Highs Sunday will struggle to escape the 40s with highs on MLK day hitting the upper 50s. Morning temps stay consistently cold with the warmest morning only reaching the low 40s on Saturday, but every other day with have temps in the 30s.

