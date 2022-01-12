Another chilly morning on the Gulf Coast for your Wednesday, but clouds have returned and will be with us throughout the day. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s as of 5am, but we'll climb to about 60 degrees this afternoon. We go predominately Sunny for Thursday with highs reaching the mid 60s by afternoon and we'll see mid to low 60s Thursday through Saturday. A cold front pushes through Saturday and ahead of it you can expect about 60% coverage of rain followed by a big drop in temperatures. Highs Sunday will struggle to escape the 40s with highs on MLK day hitting the upper 50s. Morning temps stay consistently cold with the warmest morning only reaching the low 40s on Saturday, but every other day with have temps in the 30s.
weather alert
Another chilly start on the Gulf Coast
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Jan 12
Jan 12
60° / 38°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Jan 13
Jan 13
67° / 42°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Jan 14
Jan 14
64° / 44°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Jan 15
Jan 15
65° / 43°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Jan 16
Jan 16
48° / 34°
partly cloudy
Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
Mon
Jan 17
Jan 17
55° / 34°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Jan 18
Jan 18
60° / 48°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
