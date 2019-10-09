I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday.
We saw a few showers today, with only a few places seeing relief from the dry conditions. Tonight is looking humid with lows in the lower 70’s. The warm conditions continue in the short term, with highs near 90 on Thursday. Rain chances are near 20 percent tomorrow, with isolated showers possible.
Temperatures moderate some by the weekend. A few scattered showers are expected Friday along the surface front. A stronger October front should end the heat wave, arriving Saturday.
The tropics remain quiet, with nothing heading our way in the short term. The three features we are watching in the Atlantic have low chances of developing.
