I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. Another warm day across the Gulf Coast, but luckily no records have been broken so far. Temperatures today maxed out in the mid-80's and near 90 in some areas, with the previous record being 92 in Mobile and 90 in Pensacola. We did stay way above average. Average temperatures are normally 81.
A new drought monitor was released this morning, and showed an increase in abnormal conditions. No rainfall spotted today, as most of the activity stayed further to our west.
Tomorrow a cold front pushes through later in the day, making for some possible wet conditions for any activities tomorrow evening. Keep a close eye on the weather here on FOX10, because scattered thunderstorms could disrupt some plans.
Expecting colder conditions this weekend, with high’s in the upper-70’s on Saturday with some minimal rain chances in the early AM. The cold front retreats a little Sunday, making room for some warming temps into the lower 80’s.
Things remain mostly quiet in the tropics. There is one disturbance up near Nantucket, but only has a 20% chance of development due to the colder waters. The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet.
For the long term, temperatures will be in the mid-80’s with some decent rain chances in the beginning of the week. Late next week another cold front will push through again, dropping us down into the 70’s once again for possibly only one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.