Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

It will be a clear and cold night. If you have some plans for your Monday evening temps will be dropping quickly after sunset. By the time you get up Tuesday morning in most spots it will be near freezing. The good news is that it will be dead calm, so no wind chill!

Also, it will be sunny, and we will warm up nicely to the upper 50s and low 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs around 70.

Rain returns overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Cold air will also come back with this system making things chilly to wrap up the week and going into the weekend.

Another round of chilly rain will be possible on Saturday as well.

Have a great week!