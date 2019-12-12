We've got another cold morning on the Gulf Coast and thankfully the winds are much lighter than what we had on Wednesday. Many spots are starting off in the lower 40s as of 5am and we'll top out in the upper 50s later this afternoon with clouds increasing and a few showers possible. Rain coverage will be around 30% but will increase to 60% for Friday as a Surface Low in the Gulf tracks this way. This means periodic rain will be possible and even a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out but no severe weather is expected. If you have weekend plans, things look fantastic with dry weather and sunshine. Projected highs will reach the upper 60s both days with morning temps in the upper 40s. Our next cold front arrives on Monday.
Another cold start, but lighter winds
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 12
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 13
Showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 14
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 15
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 16
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 17
Morning showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Dec 18
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
