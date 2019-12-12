We've got another cold morning on the Gulf Coast and thankfully the winds are much lighter than what we had on Wednesday. Many spots are starting off in the lower 40s as of 5am and we'll top out in the upper 50s later this afternoon with clouds increasing and a few showers possible. Rain coverage will be around 30% but will increase to 60% for Friday as a Surface Low in the Gulf tracks this way. This means periodic rain will be possible and even a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out but no severe weather is expected. If you have weekend plans, things look fantastic with dry weather and sunshine. Projected highs will reach the upper 60s both days with morning temps in the upper 40s. Our next cold front arrives on Monday.

