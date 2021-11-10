It's another morning with temperatures sitting around 50 degrees as of 5 a.m., and we'll warm right back up to the mid 70s later this afternoon. There won't be any rain today, but this evening the chances return. The chance will be very hit and miss. Rain coverage will be 40% tomorrow for Veterans Day as a cold front approaches. There won't be any severe weather threats, but a few storms are possible. An isolated shower could occur on Friday when the colder air dives in but other than that it should be dry for high school football playoff games and the weekend will be Mostly Sunny. Highs drop to the lower 60s this weekend with morning temps in the 39-44 degree range for Saturday and Sunday.

