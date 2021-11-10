It's another morning with temperatures sitting around 50 degrees as of 5 a.m., and we'll warm right back up to the mid 70s later this afternoon. There won't be any rain today, but this evening the chances return. The chance will be very hit and miss. Rain coverage will be 40% tomorrow for Veterans Day as a cold front approaches. There won't be any severe weather threats, but a few storms are possible. An isolated shower could occur on Friday when the colder air dives in but other than that it should be dry for high school football playoff games and the weekend will be Mostly Sunny. Highs drop to the lower 60s this weekend with morning temps in the 39-44 degree range for Saturday and Sunday.
weather alert
Another cool start, warming to middle 70s later
Updated


Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Nov 10
Nov 10
75° / 61°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Nov 11
Nov 11
76° / 52°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Nov 12
Nov 12
74° / 49°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Nov 13
Nov 13
62° / 39°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Nov 14
Nov 14
64° / 46°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 15
Nov 15
68° / 43°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Nov 16
Nov 16
65° / 45°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
