We've got a cool start this morning with many spots sitting in the lower 50s as of 5 a.m. Projected highs will reach the mid 70s once again, but the sky is going Mostly Cloudy as moisture surges out of the Gulf waters. Light showers will be back by this evening so if you're going to the high school football games, have the rain gear ready. Tomorrow, heavier rain will be possible with a few storms mixed in. The rain coverage will reach 80% on Friday so make sure you're driving safely since slick roads are likely. Severe weather isn't expected but a pockets of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder are likely. Rain coverage will be 50% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. We turn much drier by the middle of next week. Highs will reach the 70s each day with morning temps in the 60s through the weekend. We'll see morning temps drop back to the upper 50s by daybreak Monday.

