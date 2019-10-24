We've got a cool start this morning with many spots sitting in the lower 50s as of 5 a.m. Projected highs will reach the mid 70s once again, but the sky is going Mostly Cloudy as moisture surges out of the Gulf waters. Light showers will be back by this evening so if you're going to the high school football games, have the rain gear ready. Tomorrow, heavier rain will be possible with a few storms mixed in. The rain coverage will reach 80% on Friday so make sure you're driving safely since slick roads are likely. Severe weather isn't expected but a pockets of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder are likely. Rain coverage will be 50% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. We turn much drier by the middle of next week. Highs will reach the 70s each day with morning temps in the 60s through the weekend. We'll see morning temps drop back to the upper 50s by daybreak Monday.
Another cool start, with highs to come in middle 70s
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Tropical Disturbance
- Hurricane
- Weather
- Mobile
- Fairhope
- Daphne
- Gulf Shores
- Orange Beach
- Tropics
- Tropical Storm
- Gulf Of Mexico
- Rain
- Storm Warning
- Meteorology
- Gulf Coast
- National Hurricane Center
- Jog
- Morning
- Disturbance
- Tropical Cyclone
- Squall
- Wind
- Storm
- Tide
- Landfall
- Nestor
- Coast
- Northeast
- Chance
- Forecast
- Hydrography
- Gulf
- East
- Cool
- Jason Smith
- Temperature
- Afternoon
- Rip Current
- Tropical Storm Nestor
- Today
- Week
- Evening
- Jennifer Lambers
- Update
- High Temperature
- Cold Front
- Cloud
- Fog
- Threat
- Weather Window
- Partly Sunny
- Gear
- Tropic
- Things
- Geophysics
- Low
- Surface
- High
- School
- Coverage
- Temp
- Sky
- Football
- Day
- Come Together
- Ready
- Mostly Cloudy
- Waters
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Oct 24
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 25
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 26
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Oct 27
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Oct 28
Morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Oct 29
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 30
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman found shot in car on I-165 in Prichard has died; identified as Shameka Stabler
- Body of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney found at landfill, 2 charged with capital murder
- Prichard Police make arrest in Shameka Stabler murder case
- 3 children, all under age 6, die in St. Louis apartment fire after parents allegedly left them alone
- MPD searching for armed and dangerous shooting suspect
- Safe exchange zones aimed at preventing problems like Causeway custody shooting
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding back tears: 'Not many people have asked if I'm OK'
- Driver survives after logs pierce windshield of SUV
- Police raid massage parlors in Baldwin County, charge four women with prostitution
- Shaq donates home to family of 12-year-old boy paralyzed after shooting
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.