We've got another day with a record high expected. Temperatures are looking to come close to 100 degrees in many spots this afternoon. Make sure you're staying hydrated and being careful today. Rain chances will only be in the 10-20% range this afternoon but will increase to 40% ahead of a front that arrives tomorrow. This front won't bring much rain, but it will at least knock the temps down. Our highs will drop back to a 89-92 degree range and our morning temps will drop to a 69-70 degree range. In the Tropics, we have TD Imelda that's in TX and will be off the board soon. We now have Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic basin and this will become a Hurricane before the weekend. It's likely that this recurves and misses the Gulf but we'll keep watching. As far as a major rain chance, it doesn't look like any big soakings will show up anytime soon.
Another day for record highs; Tropics remain active
- Michael White
