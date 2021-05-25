We've got another dry day ahead with temperatures reaching the upper 80s this afternoon.
Many spots are in the lower 60s as of 5 a.m. so by late May standards, it doesn't feel too bad out there. Expect the humidity levels to rise in the days ahead. This will mean warmer mornings and the chance of scattered storms returning. The rain chances will not be widespread with the coverage at only around 20-30% at most. You'll start to see that risk return by the time the Memorial Day weekend begins.
As for highs, they'll stay in the 88-90 degree range each day. The forecast is definitely looking a lot like the summer weather is here to stay. In the Tropics, things have gone quiet again after a disturbance last week was in the Gulf and Tropical Storm Ana was in the north Atlantic. No signs on tropical mischief anytime soon.
