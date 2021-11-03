We've got another dry start to our day and the pattern is going to remain dry for a while here on the Gulf Coast. Cooler temps are about to dive in and our sky is about to go partly to mostly cloudy the next several days. Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon and will drop down to the mid to upper 60s for Thursday through the weekend. As for rain chances, there is decent coverage north of I-20 and that rain is tracking south but a lot of it will fizzle out before reaching us. If you live near US-84 you'll have a higher rain chance compared to those of you who live along the coast. Rain coverage overall will be around 30%. Expect the sunshine to be back for the weekend. We will "Fall Back" Saturday night as DST ends. This will mean earlier sunrises but also earlier sunsets.

