We've got another dry start to our day and the pattern is going to remain dry for a while here on the Gulf Coast. Cooler temps are about to dive in and our sky is about to go partly to mostly cloudy the next several days. Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon and will drop down to the mid to upper 60s for Thursday through the weekend. As for rain chances, there is decent coverage north of I-20 and that rain is tracking south but a lot of it will fizzle out before reaching us. If you live near US-84 you'll have a higher rain chance compared to those of you who live along the coast. Rain coverage overall will be around 30%. Expect the sunshine to be back for the weekend. We will "Fall Back" Saturday night as DST ends. This will mean earlier sunrises but also earlier sunsets.
Another dry start for the Gulf Coast
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Nov 3
Nov 3
73° / 50°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Nov 4
Nov 4
69° / 53°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Nov 5
Nov 5
70° / 49°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Nov 6
Nov 6
70° / 46°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Nov 7
Nov 7
72° / 48°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mon
Nov 8
Nov 8
74° / 50°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Nov 9
Nov 9
75° / 53°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
