More hot and humid weather is moving in for your Tuesday. Expect highs this afternoon to reach the mid 90s with another heat index of 105 degrees.

Stay hydrated and keep cool out there! Rain and storm chances will be a little better today compared to Monday with the coverage reaching about 40-50% today and for the rest of the week. Most of these will show up in the afternoons so have the rain gear ready and when thunder roars, go indoors. We won't see much change during the dog days of summer. Our highs will be in the mid to low 90s every day through the weekend with morning temps staying in the mid 70s.

In the Tropics, things are quiet for now but the active part of the hurricane season doesn't start until August 1.