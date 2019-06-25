It's going to be another hot and humid day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 70s in many spots. Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 90s with a heat index approaching 105. There will also be a risk of showers and storms to deal with as well. Coverage will be around 40%. It looks like these storms won't appear until the late afternoon/early evening time window so if you have outdoor plans just know that those things will be out there. Any storms that show up can produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Expect an overnight low of in the mid to low 70s over the next several nights. Rain chances will stay in the 30-50% range through early next week.
Another hot and humid day
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
