Another hot day is headed our way with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s again this afternoon with only a minimal rain chance in the 10-20% range.
Through Friday, the weather pattern will stay the same with little rain and plenty of afternoon heat but things will be changing by the weekend.
Tropical moisture increases this weekend and that will bring our rain coverage into the 40-60% range. A disturbance sitting near the Bahamas will be the cause for all of this. As of this morning, the chance of this becoming a Depression or Storm sits at 50%.
The Gulf waters are warm so the question remains could it become stronger? It's not expected to but since this is the core of the season we have to watch these things carefully. Expect the biggest chance of rain to be on Sunday. We'll keep watching!
