We've got another hot day headed our way with a high once again in the mid 90s. Temperatures are starting off warmer with many spots in the mid to upper 70s as of 5 a.m. We'll end up with scattered storm possibilities as well once we hit the 2nd half of the day and this evening. As usual, heavy rain and lightning will be possible with any of these storms. Any storms that do show up with track southward. Our rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range through the weekend, but we'll see that drop to 20% by Monday of next week. We won't get any major change to the overall weather pattern over the next 7 days. Expect highs in the mid to lower 90s and mornings in the mid to lower 70s each day. Tropics remain quiet for now.
Another hot day, scattered storm possibilities later
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
