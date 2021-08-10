Hot temps expected today with highs in the lower 90s, but the "feel like" temps will climb once again to the 100-105 degree range.
A few scattered storms will still be out there, but they will be random in nature and there's no way to know which communities will or won't see the rain so just make sure you have the rain gear close by and when thunder roars, go indoors. Rain and storm coverage will remain in the 30-40% range each day.
In the Tropics, we have what will soon be "Tropical Storm Fred" in the Caribbean that is tracking northwest. If it survives the mountains of Hispaniola that it could enter the southeast Gulf this weekend and impact the southern Florida peninsula. It's too soon to know whether we could see any impacts next week from this but we'll be watching.
