It's going to be another hot day on the Gulf Coast with even hotter days moving in for the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s with "feel-like" temps in the upper 90s. There will be a few pop-up showers to dodge, but these will not be very widespread or cover most spots. Coverage will only be 20%. Another heat ridge builds in for the weekend making shower development even tougher. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will be 5%. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s Saturday through Monday and then the heat levels will start to back off. In fact, we may see highs under 90 degrees by the end of next week. We could use some widespread showers but it doesn't look like any of that is in the forecast for the time being.
Another hot day, with hotter days ahead
