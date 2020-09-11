Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Our Friday will be a fairly typical day for this time of year. It will be hot, humid, and there will be a few afternoon storms around. Highs around 90.
As we go into the weekend and beyond we turn much wetter. A disturbance that is currently in the Bahamas will cross South Florida and move into the Gulf. Once in the Gulf there is a decent chance this system further develops as it moves NW across the Gulf. This is expected to be a slow-moving rainmaker.
TS Paulette will strengthen into a hurricane, but it will only threaten Bermuda before it turns back out to sea.
TS Rene will stay out to sea as well.
Another system behind Rene off Africa is likely to develop as well in the coming days. This one will be moving on a more southern trajectory and could be a factor to the US in the long range.
