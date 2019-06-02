After a very hot weekend with only scattered rain, we'll see the same thing to start this week as well.
Very hot weather with highs reaching the upper 90s this afternoon is what you can expect so stay hydrated! Rain chances will be in the 10-20% range today through Wednesday.
Moisture will surge later this week and that will bring us 50-60% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. As this happens, our temps in the afternoons will get cooler. Highs drop back to the lower 90s by Wednesday and down to the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday.
In the Tropics, we have a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche with a 60% chance of development. It looks like this will contribute to the moisture surge we'll experience before the week is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.