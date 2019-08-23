We've got another humid day headed our way and you know what that means, more periods of showers and storms. We're keeping the rain coverage at 40-50% through the weekend. This will mean chances for heavy downpours of rain and lightning. But we won't see a washout. The rain will come and go at times and the formation of the showers will be random in nature so the best advice is that you keep the umbrella close and be prepared to temporarily stop any outdoor plans you may have. The good news is that by the end of next week we'll start to see drier air and less humid conditions returning. Highs will stay between 89 and 91 degrees each afternoon through late next week. In the Tropics, a disturbance near the east coast of FL has a 60% chance of development. This doesn't look to be an issue for the Gulf.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.