We've got another humid day headed our way and you know what that means, more periods of showers and storms. We're keeping the rain coverage at 40-50% through the weekend. This will mean chances for heavy downpours of rain and lightning. But we won't see a washout. The rain will come and go at times and the formation of the showers will be random in nature so the best advice is that you keep the umbrella close and be prepared to temporarily stop any outdoor plans you may have. The good news is that by the end of next week we'll start to see drier air and less humid conditions returning. Highs will stay between 89 and 91 degrees each afternoon through late next week. In the Tropics, a disturbance near the east coast of FL has a 60% chance of development. This doesn't look to be an issue for the Gulf.
Another humid day; tropical disturbance not likely threat for Gulf
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
