The end of the week is here, and it's very humid outside as we start this morning.
We'll end up with some periodic rain and storms during the daytime hours. Our rain coverage will be around 50% and severe weather isn't expected but a few rumbles of thunder could occur along with some brief heavy downpours of rain. Less humid air will move in overnight tonight and into your Saturday with mornings dropping by 10 degrees from this morning to Saturday morning. Expect highs to stay in the low 80s today through Sunday.
Rain chances will return Sunday as the humidity starts to surge back up. Rain coverage will be at 30-50% from Sunday through Thursday. The morning temps get as high as the lower 70s by next Tuesday.
