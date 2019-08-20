It's another humid start to the day on the Gulf Coast and the forecast looks to keep repeating itself. High temps will around 90 degrees for most spots and there will be risk of rain and storms once again. Heavy rain and lightning will stay the primary threats. A few showers will show up this morning but most will occur at midday and into the afternoon and then will weaken and fade away after the sun sets. Rain and storm coverage will be in the 50% range today and it will stay in that range through the weekend. We won't see all day rains, but be prepared for storms to temporarily halt outdoor activities. Temps will range between 88 and 91 degrees most afternoons. Morning temps will stay in the mid to low 70s. In the Tropics, things are staying quiet for now.
Another humid start, with rain and storm risk
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
(0) comments
