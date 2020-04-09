Another humid morning across the Gulf Coast as we start this Thursday morning. Expect the muggy air to last all day with a cold front pushing in late tonight. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with a spots getting showers before the day is over. Rain coverage will be 20%. With the front pushing in tonight, things will feel much different on Friday. Expect mid 50s Friday morning with a high only reaching the lower 70s. Rain coverage will jump up substantially this weekend ahead of storm system. Rain coverage will be 50% for Saturday and will reach the 70-80% range on Easter Sunday. We need the rain, but a severe weather risk zone will be place and all modes of severe weather, even tornadoes, are going to be a possibility. The system pushes East and we a dry and pleasant start to next week. Highs will rebound to the lower 80s by Sunday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 9
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.
Apr 10
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 11
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 12
Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 13
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 14
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 15
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
