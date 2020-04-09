Another humid morning across the Gulf Coast as we start this Thursday morning. Expect the muggy air to last all day with a cold front pushing in late tonight. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with a spots getting showers before the day is over. Rain coverage will be 20%. With the front pushing in tonight, things will feel much different on Friday. Expect mid 50s Friday morning with a high only reaching the lower 70s. Rain coverage will jump up substantially this weekend ahead of storm system. Rain coverage will be 50% for Saturday and will reach the 70-80% range on Easter Sunday. We need the rain, but a severe weather risk zone will be place and all modes of severe weather, even tornadoes, are going to be a possibility. The system pushes East and we a dry and pleasant start to next week. Highs will rebound to the lower 80s by Sunday.

