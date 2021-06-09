We've got another muggy and humid morning on the Gulf Coast, and this will bring another risk of occasional showers and storms.
As usual this time of year, these showers won't hit everyone but keep the umbrellas close by and stay hydrated as the heat index will climb back up to the upper 90s. The regular high temperature will be in the upper 80s again, but our mornings will be stuck in the 70s every single day. Rain coverage will be in the 40% range for today but begins to back off as a heat ridge takes over. This will mean drier and even hotter weather for the end of the week and the weekend. Our rain coverage will drop down to 10-20% for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
In the Tropics, the disturbance in the Caribbean has a 20% chance of becoming a depression or storm over the next 5 days.
