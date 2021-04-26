We've got quiet weather as we start this week off.
We'll see a sunny sky for your Monday morning and temps starting off in the mid 50s as of 5 a.m. We'll warm up to the lower 80s later today and a slow increase in clouds will occur. Expect the sky to be partly to mostly cloudy for Tuesday and Wednesday but no rain will show up until the end of the week and the weekend. Sadly it'll be another week where the rain chances hit at the wrong time. A frontal system till track in our direction and the closer it gets, the more rain we could see.
Expect the coverage to be at 20% on Thursday and 40-50% on Friday through Sunday. A surge in humidity values will be partly responsible for these upcoming rain chances. Our morning temps will jump to the upper 60s by midweek.
