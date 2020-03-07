Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast for this weekend.
Sunday starts crisp and cool with lows in the low 40s. After that, temps will warm under sunny skies. Looks great with highs in the mid 60s!
Monday will be warmer with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies and a small chance of an isolated shower.
The next good rain chance comes on Tuesday.
Also of note is that we are looking at a warm stretch of temperatures. After a cool Sunday morning, the rest of the upcoming week will have lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. It will certainly feel like spring!
Have a great weekend!
